1-year-old child dies after being left in vehicle, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 1-year-old child was found dead inside a vehicle after being left inside on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to 5000 block of Indian Hill Road at 3:42 p.m. and found the baby dead.

A news release did not provide information on the child’s identity or how long he or she was left inside the vehicle.

Temperatures in Orlando on Friday reached 87 degrees.

According to a study by Arizona State University, a vehicle parked in the sun for one hour reached an average cabin temperature of 116 degrees.

In a locked vehicle, a dark dashboard, steering wheel or seat can often reach temperature ranges of 180 - 200 degrees F, which then warms the air trapped inside a vehicle, the study shows.

KidsandCars.org reports that 21 children have died in hot cars thus far this year. That number for all of 2019 was 53.

