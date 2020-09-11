Central Florida residents adapt to honor 9/11 during a pandemic

On Friday, cities across Central Florida held ceremonies to remember the September 11 terror attacks, but there were several changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Windermere, all public events were canceled by local officials, but residents held an observance of their own through the Windermere Never Forgets 9/11 Preservation Committee.

Masks were handed out and social distancing was encouraged as the small group came together behind town hall.

At the event, Lenny Crisei spoke about his experience 19 years ago in New York City. His brother John Crisei and his best friend’s son John Napolitano were part of a 19 member Hazmat group that didn’t survive the attack.

“My brother, unbeknownst to me at the time was in that south tower,” Crisei said. “Imagine that, an entire company wiped out in minutes. Gone.”

Lenny Crisei speaks at the Windermere Never Forgets 9/11 Preservation Committee event on Sept. 11, 2020. (WKMG 2020)

While some were able to gather in-person, other Central Florida cities held virtual ceremonies.

DeLand and Clermont streamed pre-recorded tributes on social media. Residents were encouraged to watch the ceremony from the safety of their homes.

“Following the events of that tragic day, I’m reminded of how we came together as a nation in the face of hatred and terror,” DeLand Mayor Robert Apgar said in a video message.

Officials in cities who held virtual tributes said the measures were temporary and plan to return to in-person ceremonies in 2021.