Man in custody in Orlando homicide investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department said a man is in custody in an Orlando homicide investigation.

Police said officers responded to the 5100 block of Curry Ford Road at Gaston Road earlier on Thursday.

Officers said they were responded to a well-being check and found a man dead inside an apartment.

A man who knew the victim was taken into custody, according to officers.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

