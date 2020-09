ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – ***10 p.m. 9/10/2020 update***

Orange County deputies found Trouss M Byrd safe and sound.

***original***

Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

The Sheriff’s Office said Trouss M Byrd was last seen leaving her home in the area of Cabo San Lucas Drive in a long-sleeved shirt with butterflies and blue pajama pants.

Deputies said they are concerned for her well being due to her age. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.