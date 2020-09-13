Fiery Ocoee crash closes multiple lanes of traffic, investigators work to determine cause

OCOEE, Fla. – Investigators in Ocoee are asking for answers after they responded to a single-vehicle crash and found the car engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, on Sunday around 3:40 a.m. Ocoee Police Officers responded to the intersection of Clarke Road and W. Colonial Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle, fully engulfed in flames. Officers said the vehicle appeared to have crashed into a pole at the intersection.

“The driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” officers said. “There were no other reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

Multiple lanes of surrounded the area were closed off as investigators worked to determine a cause.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department by calling 407-905-3160.

The Ocoee Police Traffic Homicide Unit is actively investigating.