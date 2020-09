BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 196.

Troopers said a pickup truck overturned, killing the only occupant, a 40-year-old man from Titusville.

The northbound lane of I-95 was blocked while troopers investigating the crash.

According to a report, it is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat-belt during the crash.