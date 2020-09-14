Officials announce changes to COVID-19 testing in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials will announce changes to the coronavirus testing in Florida on Monday.
The news conference is set to start at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
The Florida Department of Health said more than 665,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
The DOH has also reported 41,374 hospitalizations and 12,642 COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials said 4.9 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.
DOH reporters 13.5% of tests have come back positive.