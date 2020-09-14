Officials announce changes to COVID-19 testing in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials will announce changes to the coronavirus testing in Florida on Monday.

The news conference is set to start at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

[TRENDING: 7 systems swirl in tropics | Oracle to acquire TikTok? | Search ongoing for gunman who shot deputies]

The Florida Department of Health said more than 665,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The DOH has also reported 41,374 hospitalizations and 12,642 COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials said 4.9 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

DOH reporters 13.5% of tests have come back positive.