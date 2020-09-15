88ºF

Local News

Deputies search Orange County lake for evidence linked to homicide

Sheriff’s Office assisting Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Homicide

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office dive team searched Lake Orlando on Tuesday for possible evidence linked to a homicide in Georgia, officials told News 6.

The search took place along North Lake Orlando Parkway near Arbor Oaks Court in the Rosemont area.

Sheriff’s officials said the dive team was assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A detective at the scene told News 6 the search was related to a homicide.

No other details, including information about the homicide, have been released.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: