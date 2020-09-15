Deputies search Orange County lake for evidence linked to homicide

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office dive team searched Lake Orlando on Tuesday for possible evidence linked to a homicide in Georgia, officials told News 6.

The search took place along North Lake Orlando Parkway near Arbor Oaks Court in the Rosemont area.

Sheriff’s officials said the dive team was assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A detective at the scene told News 6 the search was related to a homicide.

No other details, including information about the homicide, have been released.

Update from @OrangeCoSheriff: They say their dive team is assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding one of their investigations. Detectives on scene said it’s related to a homicide investigation out of Georgia. — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) September 15, 2020