'Toothy sea creature’ attacks surfer off Melbourne Beach

Published: September 15, 2020, 8:57 am Updated: September 15, 2020, 9:18 am

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A man was attacked by a “toothy sea creature” while surfing Tuesday morning off Melbourne Beach, according to officials.

The attack happened near the 7400 block of State Road A1A.

The victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with an arm injury, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Officials said the man suffered “significant bleeding.”

It’s not known if the sea creature was a shark.

No other details have been released.

**MARINE INCIDENT** 7400 A1A, S Melb Bch, Station 65, Adult male pt walk in encounter with a toothy sea creature while surfing, arm injury with significant bleeding, transported to a local trauma center by ground. No other info. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #SoMelbBeach — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) September 15, 2020

