81ºF

Local News

'Toothy sea creature’ attacks surfer off Melbourne Beach

Victim taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center after apparent shark attack

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Shark, Shark Bite, Florida
Melbourne Beach.
Melbourne Beach.

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A man was attacked by a “toothy sea creature” while surfing Tuesday morning off Melbourne Beach, according to officials.

The attack happened near the 7400 block of State Road A1A.

The victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with an arm injury, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Officials said the man suffered “significant bleeding.”

It’s not known if the sea creature was a shark.

No other details have been released.

Check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: