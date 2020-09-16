70,000 pounds of food donated by local organization at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of cars lined up outside Camping World Stadium on Wednesday to pick up free food donated by One Heart for Women and Children.

Latisha King and her son Ari, 13, got up early to make the line. King said it’s been difficult the last few months at home and is currently driving for Uber to put some food on the table for her family.

They moved to Orlando from California last year.

“We started to try and make it here and then COVID came and now it’s been really rough. I’m working for Uber at the time but it’s just not really paying. I’m out there all day and all night sometimes and it’s just not paying at all,” King explained.

Angel Rosa and his wife showed up to Camping World Stadium hours before the distribution. Rosa said he’s receiving a disability check each month because he can’t work due to his vision.

“We don’t mind waiting because it’s a blessing. You gotta get here early and you gotta wait you know. A blessing is a blessing,” Rosa said.

Last month, One Heart for Women and Children handed out 50,000 pounds of food to residents at Church in the Son.

Stephanie Bowman, the founder, said they were able to donate 1 million meals during the pandemic to Central Floridians.

Dylan Schimk is the executive director and said the goal is to donate 2 million meals by October.

“The community has really stepped up and made it possible where we are getting more partners more people and support than ever and we can’t really do this without the love and support from the community because without them none of this would be possible,” Schimk said.