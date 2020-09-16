Titusville shooting leaves man in serious condition, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man is in serious condition and an accused gunman is being sought after a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The victim was found shot in a parking lot at 612 South Washington Avenue at about 11 p.m. and taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The shooter, who has not been identified, is believed to have fled northbound on South Washington Avenue in an older model silver Hyundai Accent with dark tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.