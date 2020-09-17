Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anderson Street in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest was made in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Eloy Lebron, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Lebron was found inside his car in the area of Anderson Street and Jernigan Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. on July 23.

Investigators said video from the time and place of the incident with the assistance of testimony from witnesses the homicide unit was able to identify the suspect vehicle.

Officers said they were also able to identify the suspect.

Marqia Angelia Hamilton is facing manslaughter with a firearm charge.

She is was transported to the Orange County Jail.

“He touched all of our hearts and our lives in a way that it’s, it’s unsurpassable amounts,” said Lebron’s cousin, William Morales. “He wasn’t just another number. Somebody who succumbed to the unfortunate events that are happening in the world we live in. He was a very good person.”

Lebron’s family said that he worked as a flight attendant and moved to Florida a year and a half ago in order to stay with family after he suffered an injury.

His family also said that a friend was inside the vehicle at the time of the fatal shooting and was unharmed.