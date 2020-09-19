FSU head coach Mike Norvell tests positive for coronavirus

Florida State University’s head football coach, Mike Norvell announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

According to the Seminoles athletic department, Norvell is not reporting any symptoms and is in quarantine.

Norvell issued a statement Saturday following the announcement.

“In our most recent round of COVID testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week,” Norvell stated in an FSU news release. “My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining.”

The coach said the positive result was not expected, however, the school was prepared for the situation.

"My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare.

FSU has a bye this week and deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will take over preparing the Seminoles for a game in Miami on Sept. 26.

“Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in-person head coaching duties until I am able to return. I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.”

Florida State’s athletics director, David Coburn said the school has no plan to cancel or postpone the Seminoles' next game against the Hurricanes.

“This is unfortunate, but luckily coach is feeling fine,” Coburn said. "We are proceeding with our COVID protocols as we would with any other case. Coach is isolated, and university tracing staff is handling the contact tracing as they normally do. We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been. We have communicated with [ACC] Commissioner John Swofford and Miami athletics director Blake James. At this point, based on our testing this week, we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy.”