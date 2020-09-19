Will Florida have an impact on the next Supreme Court Justice position?

After the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lawmakers are at odds over who will fill her vacancy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Friday night that the Senate plans to vote on President Trump’s supreme court justice nominee.

Democrats are already pushing back against the decision saying the next president should decide who fills the role of their predecessor.

[TRENDING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 | Trump pushes for 2nd round of $1,200 direct payments | Daylight Saving Time debate]

In Central Floria, local government leaders are offering their thoughts after Ginsburg’s death.

“It is with deepest condolences I offer acknowledgment of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Perhaps it is now that America will come to understand the true impact that she had on shaping the laws of our land and what she meant to the fight for equality for all. If you are like me and countless others, we celebrate her life and legacy but also ponder who will replace her. Her contributions to American society are immeasurable and remain a beacon of hope for the future. May she rest in heaven!” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings

We asked News 6 Political Analyst and UCF History Professor Jim Clark to give us his thoughts on the situation considering the county is days away from a presidential election.

“He can nominate someone and the question is, whether he will use this to help his reelection chances," Clark said. “For example, nominating a Latino from Florida. That would be the first question. The second question is whether the Democrats can mount any kind of an effort to stop the Republicans.”

According to the professor, the Republicans have 53 votes and have control of the Senate.

When asked about his thoughts after hearing of the justice’s passing, Clark had his to say:

“I think it became political very quickly. I’ve never seen anything quite like this. Within an hour there were already charges and counter-charges between Republicans and Democrats, so the mourning period was fairly short,” Clark added.

Joe Biden shared his thoughts on the process after landing in Delaware Friday.

“Let me be clear, voters should pick the president, the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden said.

Trump had released an updated list of conservatives who would be under consideration for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should he be given the opportunity.

He noted that among those on his list was Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican he vanquished in the battle for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

Late Friday night, President Trump issued a statement praising Ginsburg for her “brilliant mind and her powerful dissents” and her ability to “disagree without being disagreeable.”

“May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world,” Trump said.