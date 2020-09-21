37-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle, Cocoa Beach police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A vehicle exiting Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday night, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Police said the victim was a 37-year-old woman. Her name has not been released.

The blue 2011 Volkswagen is believed to have exited the parking lot of Cape Canaveral Hospital and pulled onto State Road 520 around 10 p.m. when the crash occurred, records show.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.