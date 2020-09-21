79ºF

Time out: Macaw lands on soccer player’s head during game

Officials forced to temporarily suspend play

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

RIO DE JANEIRO – An unusual sight was caught on camera at a recent soccer game in Brazil.

A colorful macaw forced a time out after it landed on a player’s head.

The bizarre incident happened in the middle of a training match over the weekend.

The bird sat on the woman’s head for several seconds before jumping onto a soccer ball and then flying toward the goal.

