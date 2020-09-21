’Volusia County just lost two public servants:' Paramedic, teaching assistant die of COVID-19, family says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County family is mourning Monday after a brother and sister died of COVID-19, the sheriff said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said paramedic Gerald “Jerry” Jones and his sister, Shyla Pennington, a teaching assistant, recently died.

A Go Fund Me campaign says much of the family was battling the virus.

“Volusia County just lost two public servants, and a family lost two of their loved ones, to COVID-19,” Chitwood wrote on Facebook. “The human toll of COVID-19 is real, and these are the first responders and front-line workers who risk their own health and safety to keep our society functioning.”

Volusia County EMS also offered its condolences on social media.

[TRENDING: 10-foot bull shark attacks snorkeler in Fla. | Seminole High School student killed in crash | Fla. strip club fights to lower dancer age to 18]

“Jerry made a difference in so many lives during his 21 years of service in Volusia County and held a presence that brought smiles to his coworkers and comfort to his patients day after day. We are keeping Jerry’s entire family in our thoughts as we mourn the passing of our friend and colleague.”

Jones had battled COVID-19 for days, according to the Volusia Ambulance Association, saying the biggest fight the Navy veteran had been involved in was Desert Storm -- until he contracted the virus.

The VAA made a Go Fund Me campaign for his family to assist with medical bills in hopes to get him back on the ambulance helping the community. The organization says the funds will now go directly to his wife to assist with unexpected expenses.

Those interested in contributing can click here.