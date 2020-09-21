West Orange High School preparing for 2 weeks of online learning after COVID-19 cases

A parent of a student at West Orange High School said a move to entirely virtual schooling over the next two weeks is necessary, but there still are reservations.

The move is coming after school district leaders said there were at least 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Paul Oteng has a senior at West Orange and said his daughter’s safety means the most.

“If keeping them at home is going to make them safe,” he said. “I don’t think I have any problems with that.”

But Oteng also said he has a few reservations about her learning fully online. She’s been face to face this semester.

“Interactions with other people,” he described as one concern. “I don’t know if she’s having any problems (if) she’ll have a teacher there to help.”

School officials said more than 100 students and staff members had direct contact with those 10 people who tested positive, and they’re being notified to quarantine.

Orange County Public Schools sent out a notice to parents regarding the quarantine and cleaning of the school.

“Through contact tracing, the Florida Department of Health is issuing 159 quarantine letters at West Orange High School," OCPS said to parents. "During this time, the entire campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”

This comes as Olympia High school, also in Orange County, is getting ready to welcome kids back for face-to-face learning on Monday after two weeks of quarantine following confirmed cases there, according to OCPS.

But some parents say it’s too soon.

“I’m still not going to send her back,” said Jeniffer Grafals, a parent of a student at Olympia High School. “I don’t feel like it’s still the time that we just be risking our kids to go back and they get infected again and close back.”

OCPS said there won’t be any extracurricular activities over the next two weeks at West Orange High School.

Optional face-to-face learning is scheduled to resume on Oct. 5th.