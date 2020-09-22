ELEVATE Orlando hosts virtual scholarship forum for students, parents

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s never too early to prepare for college, and ELEVATE Orlando is partnering with local organizations to host a virtual scholarship forum for parents and students to help foot the bill.

The free event will take place via Zoom on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ELEVATE Orlando focuses on mentoring and guiding the City Beautiful’s urban youth with the goal of preparing students for the future. They’re partnering with the United Negro College Fund to fulfill its mission.

The event will feature presentations on financial literacy, applying for FAFSA and scholarships and give students the opportunity to meet representatives from colleges and universities across the country. Event attendees will only be visible on camera when meeting with campus representatives.

Those interested in attending can register at elevateorlando.org. Registrants will receive a Zoom link in advance.

Below is the event flyer.