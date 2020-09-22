Man killed and one injured in shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting around 8:55 p.m. on Monday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 4600 block of Edgemoore Street and found a man dead at the scene.

Investigators said a second man arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.