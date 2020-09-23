76ºF

Coming soon? Elon Musk promises $25,000 Tesla car

CEO says company reviewing improvements in battery designs

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Elon Musk is not content with just electric cars, populating Mars and building underground tunnels to solve traffic problems. He also wants to get inside your brain. His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside people's brain. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Elon Musk is promising a $25,000 Tesla electric car in about three years.

The Tesla CEO says the company is reviewing improvements in battery designs and manufacturing capabilities that could result in huge price reductions.

Musk also says the car would drive fully autonomously, but those sensors and equipment tend to be expensive.

Musk also has a history of under-delivering on promises.

Years ago, he said the Tesla Model 3 would be $35,000, but that price was only available for a short time.

On Tuesday, Musk also announced that Tesla is now taking orders for the new three-motor Model S with “plaid mode.” The car can go zero to 60 in less than 2 seconds. It costs $140,000.

The first batch is set to be delivered by the end of the next year.

