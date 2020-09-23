Florida’s unemployment website coming down so glitches can be fixed

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Economic Opportunity will be temporarily taking down the online portal where Floridians can apply for unemployment benefits in order to fix some errors that have been causing glitches for users.

The Connect system will be unavailable beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

A DEO press secretary did not provide details on the nature of the repairs or problems applicants have been experiencing but one News 6 viewer said he’s been trying to apply for benefits since Tuesday and has been unsuccessful thus far.

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced the economy to shut down in mid-March, the DEO has been flooded with residents who lost their jobs or were furloughed.

Records show that more than four million claims have been filed between then and now, nearly 3.8 million of which have been paid out.

If users still have trouble accessing the Connect portal after it returns online Thursday, they’re asked to call the customer service center at 833-FL-APPLY.