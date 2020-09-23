Large crowd honors Seminole High School student who died in car crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends, teammates, and coaches of a Sanford teen came together on Tuesday evening to honor him.

At least 200 people blocked off 10th Street in Sanford holding candles and balloons.

Shirley Wynn said the turnout is an estimate of how much her grandson, Zi’Erric Wynn, 18, meant to the people around him.

“We’ll get through this together,” said Wynn. “It makes me feel good, just to know he had that kind of impact on everybody. Everybody loved him and he loved everybody.”

Troopers had said that Wynn was killed when a vehicle he was riding in hydroplaned and crashed into a pole.

Seminole High School also announced that the school is selling a t-shirt in honor of Wynn, with the proceeds going to the family.

“He has a great impact on them. He made them laugh when they were sad, and the same thing goes for the coaches. He had a great impact on everybody on the football team. On the school campus, including the principal,” said Wynn.