Gun, ammo found in passenger’s bag at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A passenger is facing charges after deputies say he tried to sneak a gun through a security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport.
Investigators say German Espinosa, 29, was carrying a backpack with a 9mm firearm and several bullets inside it.
Deputies say a airport security screener made the discovery after putting Epinosa’s bag through an X-ray machine.
Investigators say Espinosa did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Espinosa was booked into the Orange County Jail and has since been released.