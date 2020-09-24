76ºF

Gun, ammo found in passenger’s bag at Orlando International Airport

German Espinosa arrested on charge of carrying concealed weapon

Tower at Orlando International Airport (OIA)
ORLANDO, Fla. – A passenger is facing charges after deputies say he tried to sneak a gun through a security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport.

Investigators say German Espinosa, 29, was carrying a backpack with a 9mm firearm and several bullets inside it.

Deputies say a airport security screener made the discovery after putting Epinosa’s bag through an X-ray machine.

Investigators say Espinosa did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Espinosa was booked into the Orange County Jail and has since been released.

