Reward offered for information on fatal shooting of 3-year-old boy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it is asking the public for their assistance to help identify the person who shot Daquane James Felix Jr. while he was inside his home on Drexel Avenue Tuesday around 9 p.m.

The victim’s grandmother said Daquane was in the living room when she heard what sounded like firecrackers and discovered her grandson had been shot in the head.

Sheriff John Mina said the shooting was a retaliatory attack from a gang.

A vigil is being held at Clear Lake Park for him on Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.