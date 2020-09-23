75ºF

Child shot and killed in Orange County

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Drexel Avenue Tuesday night

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was shot and killed in Orange County on Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said investigators responded to a shots fired call around 9:21 p.m. to the 4000 block of Drexel Avenue.

Investigators said the child was declared dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators do not know the age of the child.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one else was injured.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

