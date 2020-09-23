Child shot and killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was shot and killed in Orange County on Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said investigators responded to a shots fired call around 9:21 p.m. to the 4000 block of Drexel Avenue.

#BREAKING Neighbors consoling each other after shooting off of North Lane in Orlando. Woman yelling “they killed my baby” @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/TrWPxvlWKJ — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) September 23, 2020

Investigators said the child was declared dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators do not know the age of the child.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one else was injured.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.