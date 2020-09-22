2 suffer traumatic wounds in Orange County neighborhood shooting

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Two people were shot late Monday in Orange County, deputies said.
The double shooting was reported at 11:07 p.m. in the 1600 block of Glendale Road in Pine Hills.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area and found two male victims in front of a home.
Both victims, whose ages have not been released, were taken to a hospital with traumatic wounds.
Detectives told News 6 that juveniles were involved in the shooting, but o other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
#Overnight: Juveniles involved in a shooting, sending 2 people to the hospital with traumatic gunshot wounds in Pine Hills @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/AL9Im5mrHZ— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) September 22, 2020