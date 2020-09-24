Trump supporters line up more than 17 hours before president’s arrival in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Air Force One and President Donald Trump will be on their way to Jacksonville on Thursday for a rally ahead of the November election.

The Great American Comeback Rally is happening at Cecil Airport on Jacksonville’s Westside at 7 p.m., although dozens of supporters lined up for the rally by 5 a.m.

The first person in line said he got there at 3 p.m. Tuesday, coming from out of town.

One supporter said she came out at 2 a.m. Thursday, WJXT-TV reported.

“I actually canceled my out-of-state move so I could be here to hopefully meet our president or at least be here to support and yell, ‘Four more years!’” Liza Huckins said.

[TRENDING: Gang feud leaves 3-year-old dead | Man steals cat blood from clinic | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

“On Feb. 18, 2017, President Trump pulled me out of the crowd and I ran up on stage and hugged our president and he gave me the microphone and I spoke to the world. This, this is who our president is,” said Gene Huber, referencing a shirt he was wearing showing Trump hugging him on stage during a rally. “This is the hug of the American people, because our president is the man of the people.”

The president’s rally Thursday night is highly anticipated among Jacksonville supporters. He was supposed to visit for the Republican National Convention in August, but after Sheriff Mike Williams said he wasn’t prepared to handle it, the convention was canceled. Coronavirus cases were also flaring up during August.

Supporters are also cognizant the president may use his time in Florida to meet with Barbara Lagoa, who is considered a finalist on the president’s shortlist of nominees to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Doors open to the venue at Cecil Airport at 4 p.m., and the president takes the stage around 7 p.m.