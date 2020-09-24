Video: Security guard held at gunpoint during Florida Mall burglary, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Mall security guard was held at gunpoint by three masked culprits who stole money from him and burglarized a jewelry kiosk, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was on patrol shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 13 when he noticed three masked figures coming his way, pointing a gun at him.

One of the culprits, believed to be a man, ordered the victim to the ground, took the cash from his wallet and stole his phone and radio, records show.

[TRENDING: Gang feud leaves 3-year-old dead | Man steals cat blood from clinic | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

While the guard was being held at gunpoint, deputies said the other two culprits smashed the glass case of a Piercing Pagoda kiosk and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry that had been housed inside.

After that the culprits fled, leaving behind a metal pole and a gold chain, and the guard was able to call 911, according to the report.

NEED TO ID: On 9/13, after 10PM, these suspects entered the Florida Mall, held a security guard at gunpoint and robbed him. Meanwhile, one of them forced entry into a jewelry kiosk stealing thousands of dollars in items. If you have any info, call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/Q34X33nqxH — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 24, 2020

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).