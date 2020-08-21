Florida Mall closes early ahead of planned protest over death of man shot by Orange County deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Mall shut down early on Friday ahead of a planned protest in the area where a man was fatally shot by an Orange County deputy earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post from the Crayola Experience Orlando, which is located inside the Florida Mall, the mall closed at 1 p.m. on Friday.

“Annual Passholders, we wanted to make you aware of an update for today Friday, August 21. The Florida Mall will be closing at 1:00 p.m. as will our attraction and store. We will re-open tomorrow Saturday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m.,” the post read.

A tweet posted earlier this week encouraged supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement to gather at the Florida Mall Friday afternoon to protest the death of 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin.

Orlando mutuals, please come out this Friday, August 21st at 3:30pm at the Florida Mall to stand and protest the shooting of Melvin Salaythis pic.twitter.com/Y7ggzBe5JV — s a (@internalizegen) August 19, 2020

Reports of Friday’s protest come one week after a demonstration took place outside the mall where Melvin died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Agent James Montiel opened fire on Melvin on Aug. 7 outside the Florida Mall.

A protest over the death of Salaythis Melvin, who was fatally shot by an Orange County deputy outside the Florida Mall, takes place near the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road on Aug. 14, 2020. (WKMG)

Body camera video was released earlier this week showing the moments before and after Melvin was shot. Since the footage was released, there have been questions surrounding what led up to the fatal shooting.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Melvin had a stolen Glock handgun. When deputies approached, Melvin ran away and toward Montiel, who got out of his unmarked vehicle and saw Melvin holding a stolen Glock handgun, records show.

Montiel drew his firearm and told Melvin to drop his gun but Melvin instead ran, according to the affidavit. The video released on Tuesday is too far away to show if Melvin has a weapon in his hands.

Melvin died of a single gunshot wound to the back, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was running away from the deputy when he was shot, the video shows.

Following the release of the video, attorneys representing Melvin’s family said they plan to file a civil lawsuit against the sheriff and the department for wrongful death.

The attorneys are demanding Mina make a policy change that bans shooting a fleeing suspect and makes officers “think twice” before pulling the trigger.

When asked about the video, Mina said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

“This agency and other Central Florida agencies made this decision a long time ago to have an independent unit investigate our police shootings and that’s what we have done, so it is their investigation,” Mina said. “We want to let them handle their investigation but because of the public interest in this case, we made a decision in this agency that we would release body cam video.”

Melvin’s parents, Michelin McKee and Ryan Findley, released a statement the day after the video was released. While their attorneys have described what they saw, the parents said they have not been able to bring themselves to watch the video of their son’s last moments.

They thanked the sheriff for releasing the video but asked that Melvin’s death not be in vain.

“Promise us, and the citizens of Orange County that no one -- be they black or white, young or old, Baptist or Catholic -- be gunned down in the manner our son was,” McKee and Findley said in a statement.

Melvin’s death comes on the heels of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis after video showed an officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes as Floyd drew his last breaths.

Since the May 25 incident, demonstrations protesting the death of Black civilians at the hands of law enforcement officers have taken place nationwide.

Details about Friday’s protest were not immediately known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.