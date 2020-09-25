Scavenger hunt in Mount Dora will help support local businesses

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – If you are looking for something to do on Saturday that will also help support small businesses, more than 30 merchants in downtown Mount Dora are hosting their first QR code scavenger hunt.

All you need is a smart phone and a mask, and you will be able to find QR codes “hidden in plain site” to complete a scavenger hunt while also getting discounts at many of the shops and restaurants.

It’s an idea started by Tish Ramsey, the owner of Steampunk Ally Nitro Ice Cream and Gifts.

“We really have a tight community of businesses here and we have all been brainstorming together to put events that are safe for families and the community,” Ramsey said. “The goal is to bring foot traffic back to downtown, we have lost a lot of our tourism because people aren’t traveling, they are too afraid to travel.”

According to Lake County, tourism has significant dropped based on the tourism development tax dollars collected in 2020. The most significant drop in April with a lost of 72.59% compared to April of 2019.

Lake County shifted their marketing campaign to draw in locals from drive-in markets and are now working on a new campaign for fall.

“We are adjusting the message to focus on fall fishing, fall-Agro tourism events , camping /glamping, and holiday events and lightings for the upcoming quarter,” said Tiffany Henderson, spokesperson for Lake County.

The support from locals is what the small businesses in Mount Dora are grateful for, ready to bring them back down this ‘covid-friendly’ event Saturday.

“The merchants in this town we are like a small family, and we are all hurting and we all feel that pain, so we are supporting each other through it,” Ramsey added.

The QR Scavenger Hunt is free and registration begins at 11am in downtown Mount Dora, for more information click here.