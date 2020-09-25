Teen found with trafficking amount of heroin after running from traffic stop, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A teenage boy who ran out of a car after it was pulled over was found with 11 grams of heroin in a Louis Vuitton backpack, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they stopped a four-door car around 3:30 a.m. Friday after the driver failed to stop behind the stop bar at an intersection and as they went to approach the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy ran out from the passenger’s side.

Video shows one deputy stayed at the scene to detain the driver while another went after the teen as he ran down an alleyway.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

He was quickly taken into custody and that’s when deputies said they realized he was no longer wearing the Louis Vuitton backpack, so they conducted a search and located it nearby.

Inside, they said they found several small green plastic baggies that tested positive for heroin. A similar baggie was also found on the teen’s person, records show.

Last night, deputies on patrol in the Orange City area attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop behind... Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 25, 2020

A total of 11 grams of heroin were sized, according to the report.

Body camera video shows the boy said he ran because he thought he had a warrant for his arrest. The driver said he didn’t know the teen and he was just giving him a ride.

The teen was arrested on charges of trafficking in heroin, resisting arrest without violence and tampering with evidence.