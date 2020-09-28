2 fugitives arrested in Ormond Beach after investigators find 13.8 grams of meth in hotel room

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two fugitives have been arrested in Ormand Beach after investigators found 13.8 grams of methamphetamine in a hotel room at a Days Inn, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO said 39-year-old Margaret Tillman and 38-year-old Matthew Tagliaboski were staying at the Days Inn near Destination Daytona.

Investigators said FCSO worked with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and conducted surveillance of the hotel.

Deputies said Tillman and Tagliaboski were taken into custody and arrested.

During a search of the hotel room, investigators said they found 13.8 grams of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said six fugitives in Flagler County have been arrested in September.

“I want to thank the VCSO for their assistance in getting more fugitives and drugs off the streets,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These two are career criminals who have been given chance after chance to turn their lives around but would rather keep breaking the law and peddling their poison on our streets and in neighboring counties. I hope this is another example to criminals that if you break the law in Flagler, you cannot avoid arrest by skipping town. We will find you and you will go to jail.”

Investigators said in the past, Till has faced these charges:

Resisting arrest with violence

Grand theft

Burglary of a Dwelling

Possession of a controlled substance

Dealing in stolen property

Possession of meth

Possession of Buprenorphine

Deputies said in the past, Tagliaboski has faced these charges:

Retail theft Possession of counterfeit money

Resisting arrest with violence

Possession of a controlled substance

FCSO said Tagliaboski and Tillman were transported to the Volusia County Jail.

Tagliaboski is facing charges of violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violence of pretrial conditions and is being held on an $11,000 bond.

Tillman is facing charges of violation of probation for possession of cannabis, use of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and violation of pretrial release.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.