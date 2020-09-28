Lockheed Martin’s Orlando facility accused of mishandling toxic chemicals in class action lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lockheed Martin Corp. facility in Orlando is accused of mishandling hazardous toxins, releasing contaminates into soil and groundwater, according to a personal and class-action lawsuit filed by the personal injury law firm Morgan and Morgan.

Attorneys for Morgan and Morgan filed a personal injury lawsuit on behalf of 13 employees at The Golf Channel, who worked near Lockheed Martin’s facility at 5600 Sand Lake Road. Those individuals allege they were exposed to dangerous chemicals from the facility. The Golf Channel building is located on the other side of Sand Lake Road from Lockheed Martin.

A separate class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of all individuals who live or work near the facility.

The lawsuits, both filed in the Middle District of Florida, Orlando, are seeking damages for medical treatment, pain and suffering.

The Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control are located in the facility off Sand Lake Road. The location designs, develops and manufactures aerospace and defense systems for military customers including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and dozens of foreign allies, according to the company’s website.

MFC also offers a wide range of products and services for the global civil nuclear power industry and the military’s green power initiatives, according to Lockheedmartin.com.

Lockheed Martin employs more than 8,000 people in the Orlando area.

“The lawsuit alleges that Lockheed Martin knew, or should have known, that because of the dangerous constituents present in the soil and groundwater, and the high levels of contamination present in the soil and groundwater, individuals exposed to these toxins, like our clients, would suffer severe and debilitating illnesses,” according to Morgan and Morgan.

According to a statement from Lockheed Martin, the company learned of the lawsuit on Monday while the attorneys held a news conference via video call.

“We first became aware of this allegation during a Zoom media conference and we are reviewing the lengthy complaint. It is our company practice not to comment on pending litigation,” Brittny Sherlock, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson, said in an email.