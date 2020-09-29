2 teens shot at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teens were shot at an Orange County apartment complex on Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO deputies said they responded to the 2300 block of Lake Weston Drive around 7:43 p.m. and found a 14-year-old boy near a basketball court with a gunshot wound.

This incident happened just west of State Road 434 and two miles south of State Road 414.

Deputies said he was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they also made contact with a 16-year-old boy who also sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

OCSO said suspect information is not available at this time.

Deputies said anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.