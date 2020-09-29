CareerSource using CARES Act money to help Orange County residents get jobs, training

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are urged to contact CareerSource Central Florida for help getting work placement, job training or a paid internship.

CareerSource was awarded $7 million in federal CARES Act money to help struggling Central Floridians get back on their feet.

Pam Nabors, the president and CEO of CareerSource Central Florida, said the local unemployment rate remains at 16% even as many businesses have reopened.

“That is very high. We’re in the top three in Florida and we know that we will continue to see layoff notices. But despite that, we are still seeing businesses hire in the manufacturing, particularly in the health care sector, in social assistance, in construction and in professional services. And so it’s very important that Orange County knows that help is here through the Orange County CARES Act grant,” Nabors said.

She outlined a variety of services that CareerSource is ready and willing to provide to 4,000 individuals who’ve found themselves out of work due to the pandemic: resume assistance, career consultation, interview skills training, job placement, paid internships, apprenticeships and job training opportunities, such as Microsoft Office certification or project management certification.

She said already, applicants have seen success with the program.

“So we have an opportunity for you to continue to work, gain a wage and also fill that gap on your resume. We just this past week put 21 individuals, out-of-work performers to work at Central Florida Community Arts doing stage production, doing tutoring, doing classroom assistance, educational assistance. And we’re so excited about programs like this that provide anywhere from $12 to $20 an hour for eight weeks in health care, trade and logistics, construction, professional services and manufacturing,” Nabors said.

Nabors said the program ends in December so anyone interested should apply as soon as possible.

For more information and to apply, click here.

