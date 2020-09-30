13-year-olds among 4 teens accused in Port Orange armed home invasion

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four teenagers, including two 13-year-old boys, unsuccessfully attempted to rob the residents of a Port Orange apartment Tuesday, according to police.

Port Orange police responded to the Legacy at Crystal Lake apartment complex on Floral Springs Boulevard at 1:46 p.m. where the victims had detained a 16-year-old who attempted to rob them, according to a news release from the department.

[TRENDING: Disney announces layoffs| Presidential debate quickly turned into a brawl| 12-year-old boy causes crash while driving mom’s stolen car]

Police said the 16-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old attempted to enter the apartment. The 16-year-old was able to get inside, carrying a 9 mm stolen handgun, according to the news release. The residents disarmed him until the police could arrive. The other teens fled but were arrested soon after, according to authorities.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing the commotion, police said.

All four teens were arrested and charged with armed home-invasion robbery. The 16-year-old was also charged with burglary and theft of a firearm. One of the 13-year-olds was also charged with fleeing and eluding as well as driving without a license.

All four teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.