Jaguars vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CINCINNATI – The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Ohio this weekend as the team plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Jaguars are 1-2 on the season and the Bengals are 0-2-1 on the year.

Jacksonville has some extra rest for the game as the team’s third was a Thursday Night game.

The main weakness for the Bengals is the offensive line, Cincinnati has given up 14 sacks in three games.

The Jaguars have recorded three sacks this season, Myles Jack, Josh Allen, and K’Lavon Chaisson each have a sack this year.

Each quarterback in this game has had a nice start to the season.

Gardner Minshew has thrown for 787 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 821 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

Which team is favored to win the game? Bengals are a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 49