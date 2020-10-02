Cocoa Beach will no longer require face coverings

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Leaders in Cocoa Beach announced on Friday that the city will no longer require the public to wear a face covering starting Monday.

A mask mandate was put into place by city officials on June 30 as cases of COVID-19 began to erupt in all parts of the Sunshine State. Now just over three months later, officials are putting an end to mask requirements while Florida continues to see a rise in cases and deaths.

On Friday, Florida reported 2,660 new cases of coronavirus, the same day President Donald Trump confirmed he and the first lady have tested positive for the virus. The new diagnosis caused the president to cancel a visit to Sanford where a rally was set to take place.

The new cases bring Florida’s total to 711,804 for people who have tested positive for the virus that was first detected in the state in March.

Officials with the city said the new order may be reconsidered if there is a spike in cases.

Hearth experts continue to express the importance of a face covering in public and have said that a mask may be a better defense against the virus compared to a vaccine.

This all comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis shifted Florida into phase three of reopening after a steady decline in cases.

The governor’s executive order doesn’t specifically address mask mandates because a statewide mask mandate was never issued. Instead, it’s been up to local governments to decide whether they’d like to require masks and in Central Florida, several of them have.

In Central Florida, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties continue to have mask mandates in effect.