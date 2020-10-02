FDOT installing signs to alert drivers when wrong-way driver is on I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation are installing signs to alert drivers when a wrong-way driver is on Interstate 4.

FDOT officials said signs will be installed in Orange County, Seminole County, and Volusia County at eight I-4 interchanges:

Central Florida Parkway

Sand Lake Road

Lake Mary Boulevard

County Road

S.R. 46

U.S. 17-92

Dirksen Drive

Saxon Boulevard

Construction started on this project in September, according to FDOT.

The second set of signs will be installed in the Spring of 2021 at the I-4 off-ramps at S.R. 472, Orange Camp Road, and S.R. 44, according to FDOT.

A sign will be able to detect when a wrong-way driver hits the road and lights on wrong-way signs will flash to let the driver know they are not going in the right direction.

The Regional Transportation Management Center system will also broadcast a wrong-way driver alert on electronic messaging boards on the interstate to warn other drivers. (FDOT)

If the driver keeps going in the wrong direction, detectors will notify investigators.

