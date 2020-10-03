Cam Newton reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a report from the Boston Globe.

The Patriots released a statement on Twitter Saturday morning stating that an unidentified player tested positive for the virus late last night and that he immediately entered quarantine.

According to ESPN, Newton will not play in Sunday afternoon’s game on News 6 against the Chiefs.

“Several additional players, coaches, and personnel who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests,” the ost read.

According to the post, the team is consulting with the National Football League as well as a team of independent doctors and specialists.

ESPN reports that the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The post concluded saying: “The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

At 12:08 Saturday afternoon, the NFL released their statement following the announcement of the positive case.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the statement read.

Cam Newton became the new starting quarterback for Patriots last month.

A person familiar with the situation said that Newton was announced as the starter during a team meeting. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.

The Boston Globe first reported the decision.

Newton, who signed with the Patriots in July after being released by Carolina, succeeds Tom Brady following his departure to Tampa Bay in free agency.

Newton was also announced as one of eight team captains, along with special teamer Matt Slater, center David Andrews, running back James White, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jason McCourty.

