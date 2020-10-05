Woman killed in Port Orange house fire

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman died Monday morning after a fire broke out in her Port Orange home, police said.

Port Orange Fire Rescue and police responded to 1157 Millbrook Avenue around 2:37 a.m. Monday for a structure fire. Police said the home was engulfed in flames and the lone resident, Denise Nichols, 42, was found dead.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

The Port Orange Fire Marshall and State Fire Marshall responded to the investigation and, at this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Autopsy results on Nichols are pending, police said.