Ask Trooper Steve: This is the proper way to install a bike rack

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer sent in a picture, I guess because of all the complaining I’ve done over the past few weeks. (See above)

The picture shows a pretty nice pickup truck with a really nice bike rack attached to it. But if you’ve listened to any of my rants or what some call educational sessions, you already know what the issue is with this picture.

I understand that there is no malicious intent here, however, we can’t see the license plate on this truck.

But we must remember that just because you didn’t mean to do something wrong, doesn’t mean there isn’t a traffic violation present.

Under all circumstances your license plate must be visible from the rear of your vehicle.

This includes situations for those who are disabled and may be transporting their mobile wheelchair around.

