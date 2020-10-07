Hundreds of travel industry employees in Lake Buena Vista area laid off

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 500 employees who worked for a company that provided travel-related services at Disney hotels have been laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baggage Airline Guest Services notified the mayor and other local officials late last month that 560 employees have been laid off as Central Florida sees a decrease in tourists visiting the area.

“We expected the layoffs to be temporary and last less than six months. Since that time, however, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the travel business, has required us to reassess our outlook. We remain unsure if and when the company will again staff its positions throughout the Lake Buena Vista region,” the notice read.

The affected employees provided services such as airline check-in, valet and luggage assistance at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, among others.

The employees worked as luggage assistants, valet drivers and facility managers.

Though these employees worked at Walt Disney World resorts, they were not employed by the theme park company, which recently announced that it was laying off thousands of its employees.