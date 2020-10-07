Walmart launches health insurance plans for seniors

Walmart is launching healthcare plans that will be available for seniors for the first time.

It comes in time for Medicare open enrollment. Walmart announced the move on Tuesday.

It comes as insurance companies compete for the growing number of seniors eligible for Medicare benefits.

Walmart says the insurance services will help people with the historically confusing process of enrolling in insurance plans.