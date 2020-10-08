Former longtime Orlando commissioner Daisy Lynum dies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Daisy Lynum, who spent 16 years serving on Orlando’s city council, has died.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon announced the news in a tweet Thursday evening, although he didn’t provide further details about Lynum’s cause of death.

On behalf of the @OrlandoPolice Department, condolences to the Lynum family on the passing of former @citybeautiful Commissioner Daisy Lynum. Her contributions and service to the community will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/uq3q4a2dby — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) October 8, 2020

Lynam served from 1998 until she retired in 2014. Commissioner Regina Hill now represents the district Lynum served.

“District 5 lost a champion today. She was a trailblazer and advocate for inclusion and diversity for the African-American community in education and business here locally, as well as the nation. She will be remembered in high esteem,” Hill said.

Though Lynam was involved in some controversies during her term, the Orlando Weekly also reports that she was a champion for equality and was known to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights and making sure Black residents were represented in the city’s public affairs.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.