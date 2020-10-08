88ºF

Former longtime Orlando commissioner Daisy Lynum dies

Daisy Lynum
Daisy Lynum (City of Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Daisy Lynum, who spent 16 years serving on Orlando’s city council, has died.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon announced the news in a tweet Thursday evening, although he didn’t provide further details about Lynum’s cause of death.

Lynam served from 1998 until she retired in 2014. Commissioner Regina Hill now represents the district Lynum served.

“District 5 lost a champion today. She was a trailblazer and advocate for inclusion and diversity for the African-American community in education and business here locally, as well as the nation. She will be remembered in high esteem,” Hill said.

Though Lynam was involved in some controversies during her term, the Orlando Weekly also reports that she was a champion for equality and was known to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights and making sure Black residents were represented in the city’s public affairs.

