Video: Massive elephant seal squiggles through neighborhood

We all love a night out on the town, right? Well, the same goes for the wildlife in Chile.

Videos from Wednesday night show an elephant seal taking an evening waddle through the streets of Puerto Cisnes.

[TRENDING: Newlywed couple killed in plane crash | Ballot for dead wife meant to ‘test system’ | FSU president tests positive for COVID-19]

The two-ton mammal apparently became disorientated after coming ashore and continued waddling around until a group of good Samaritans stepped in to help.

Neighbors, police and naval officers used black tarps to help drive the massive animal toward the water.

Con apoyo de vecinos de Puerto Cisnes, Armada y Carabineros, se logró traer de vuelta a elefante marino, que recorrió más de 10 cuadras, finalmente con lonas y más de 60 vecinos fue resguardado y llevado a su hábitat. pic.twitter.com/w5rvUzJq53 — Manuel Novoa (@Autentica995) October 6, 2020

“With the support of residents of Puerto Cisnes, Armada and Carabineros, it was possible to bring back the elephant seal, which traveled more than 10 blocks, finally with tarps and more than 60 neighbors was sheltered and taken to its habitat,” the tweet said.

José Muñoz, a sergeant in the Chilean navy, told reporters the seal had traveled quite a few blocks before it was guided back to the sea and away from the dangers posed by people and dogs.

“I want to thank the community for its huge support," said Muñoz, according to the Spanish news agency Efe.

Officials said they will continue to patrol the streets so the animal doesn’t come back and to avoid any accidents.

Southern elephant seals can be found in sub-Antarctic and Antarctic waters. They are the largest members of the seal family and can weigh up to four tons.