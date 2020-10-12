Carnival Cruise Line cancels November cruises based out of Port Canaveral, Miami

If you had a Carnival Cruise booked for November and were anxiously waiting to get away, you’ll have to wait even longer.

Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday that it is canceling its remaining cruises for November 2020 which were scheduled out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami.

Earlier this month, the cruise line canceled its cruises for the rest of the year except for the ones out of those two ports, but they have now been canceled for November.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has its no-sail order in place through Oct. 31.

Carnival officials said in a press release it “continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations.”

According to the news release, December cruises remain in place for these two ports and guests that have Carnival cruises booked for December out of Port Canaveral or Port Miami still have the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservations.

Guests choosing to cancel their December cruises will “receive the same offer impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination of future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.”