Additional Seminole County students return to in-school learning for second quarter

SANFORD COUNTY, Fla. – The second nine weeks kicked off on Monday for Seminole County Public Schools, which means thousands of additional students returned to the classrooms for face-to-face learning.

Wilbert McFadden said his third grade son, who goes to Midway Elementary School, said he’s doing much better in school rather than doing virtual learning at home.

[TRENDING: Trump holds rally in Sanford | Mystery space object may be old rocket | NFL coach: Virus outbreak shows who the ‘whiners are’]

“His teacher told me he’s doing great in reading and in his math so he’s improving a lot since he’s been back this period,” McFadden said.

Now with more kids returning for the second nine weeks, McFadden said he’s not too concerned about the virus anymore.

“I firmly believe that if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen regardless no matter how much we protect ourselves,” he said.

The district said more than 4,500 Seminole County students who had been learning virtually, opted to come back to brick and mortar schools.

Though school and health department officials point out a majority of the district’s students will still learn from home.

News 6 spoke to the Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty last week, he explained the district is confident safety can be maintained in schools.

“The kids are really the secret sauce in this. They’re wearing their masks, they are social distancing, they get it. They’re being responsible,” Husty said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.