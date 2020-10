Two people are dead after a car accident on King Highway in Brevard County on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that a driver of a car heading westbound on Kings Highway pumped into the car in front of it, and then swerved into the eastbound lane and hit another car. The driver of the car and the passenger both died.

Authorities said the drivers of the other cars did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.